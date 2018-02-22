Twitter: Real Madrid full-back silences Juventus players and fans
12 April at 15:05Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernández posted a message on Twitter shortly after Los Blancos eliminated Juventus from the UEFA Champions League thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s late penalty kick.
Indeed, the 20-year-old tweeted a picture of himself holding his left index finger up to his mouth, essentially telling Juventus players and fans to stop complaining and be quiet. He also added the phrase “Hala Madrid y Nada Más” – the title of the club’s anthem.
Shhh “HALA MADRID Y NADA MÁS “ pic.twitter.com/gebsIdPf3X— Theo Hernandez (@TheoHernandez) April 11, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments