Cm.com’s Paolo Franci brings a different perspective to the Roma squad, aptly renaming them RoManchester City if you like. It is a clear reference to Aleksandar Kolarov and Edin Dzeko and their former triumphs under Mancini in England. The one Serbian, the other Bosnian, both in the Manchester blue, have won quite a bit. English Cup, an FA Community Shield and especially two Premier League titles. The two players, very decisive but very different, have been entrusted into Di Francesco’s Roma.

We start with Dzeko, who scored 22 goals in his last 20 games and five goals in the first four matches this year. Kolarov? He had the decisive goal in Bergamo, the assist for Dzeko against Verona, then at Benevento another positive showing. Dzeko’s double against shows that Roma are not so disappointed after Salah’s sale to Liverpool.

Kolarov is a wonderful addition to the capital club. Even without the ball, he knows how to move into proper positions. His runs on the left flank remind you of the thought processes of a director, taking part in bobbing, maneuvering, build up play, and of course one-two as an incursor. He is very impressive, as he already was strong during his time with Lazio, but it is apparent how the Premier League’s competitiveness has literally transformed him. Kolarov’s ability to handle the various phases of the match, including the continuous demand of the ball even in the toughest situations, shows that he is among the elite players. For now, Kolarov is the best purchase of the Monchi era, and with two assists for his friend Edin, he has also put the role of a ‘different Salah’ on his shoulders.

There was some initial backlash when Monchi brought in a former Lazio player, but thus far Kolarov has shown great professionalism and a commitment to his new club. Both he and Dzeko represent a special energy, slightly different than typical Serie A players, likely from their time under Mancini in Manchester. Thus this Roma has a new name, RoManCity.