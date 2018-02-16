The Belgian has been a hit at Borussia Dortmund, scoring a brace last night against Atalanta to allow BVB to win the opening leg of their knockout game 3-2 at the Westfalenstadion.

Batshuayi told Belgian outlet

“My football is about confidence, but I also want to grow,” the former Marseille player said.

“At Chelsea it was not easy, but I am doing well here with the support of my team-mates and fans and I have been well received here.

“It’s a good thing that Dortmund trust me. [At Chelsea] I was sitting on the bench, scoring, sitting on the bench, scoring and getting back on the bench.

“As a young player, you need a lot of paying time to evolve and it's perfect here as everyone trusts me.”

The Belgian international was signed for €30 million by the Blues at the beginning of last season, but doesn’t sound like he was wanted by Antonio Conte. He’s also netted three Bundesliga goals in only 180 minutes.

Sporza that his time at Chelsea was “sitting on the bench”.