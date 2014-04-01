There are reports from Tuttosport today via ilcalcionapoli.it, that discuss the future of Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri. "With his simple but at the same time irresistible geometries when drawn at a remarkable speed, it is possible only thanks to the maniacal training sessions conducted by the Partenopei technician. Sarri is recognized throughout Italy as one of the decisive and best prepared in our championship."

Just a short time ago Sarri was coaching in the lower divisions in Italy, but after an impressive tenure at Empoli that eventually led him to Napoli, the talented coach is now on the radar of clubs abroad. According to Tuttosport, there are two English clubs who are interested in bringing Sarri to the Premier League. In his contract the talented tactician has a clause to leave Napoli set at 8 million EUR, and one has to wonder how long De Laurentiis can manage to keep his coach.