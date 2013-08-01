Two teams are in it for Arsenal's French international forward...

After an emotional game against Liverpool, Arsenal will now be taking on Crystal Palace on December 28th 2017 as Arsene Wenger's team will be looking to get a solid result. Talking about Arsenal, there are some British reports saying that Olivier Giroud wants out of Arsenal because of the lack of playing time given to the French forward.



Such a decision is caused by the fact that Olivier Giroud wants more playing time as a starter so that he can upgrade his chances of being called up to participate with the French National team for the up coming World Cup this summer. These reports indicate that many Premier League teams are interested in the striker and a potential transfer move would arrive later on, in January. While there are many teams interested, the two main teams that seem the most captivated in him are West Ham United and Crystal Palace.



Giroud has so far scored 9 goals on the season for Arsenal with a limited amount of playing time. Napoli are another team who have been said to be interested in him as well...