U21 Germany star reveals why he snubbed Chelsea move to join Bayern Munich

Niklas Sule’s contract with Hoffeniehim expires at the end of the season and the German defender was said to be a transfer target of Chelsea, Inter and AC Milan. The 21-year-old, however, has already reached an agreement with Bayern Munich and will be moving to the Allianz Arena as a free agent at the end of the season.



The U21 Germany International has already made his senior debut with Germany national team and has registered 25 appearances with Hoffenheim so far this season.

Sule has confirmed that both Chelsea and Bayern Munich made an attempt to sign him and has revealed the reason why he has decided to join Bayern Munich instead of Chelsea.



“Offers of Bayern and Chelsea came at the same time. It was a big honour for me. But I made a decision with my heart and I’ve decided to stay in Germany and join Bayern Munich. I’ll join one of the best teams in the world and there is nothing better for me.”



“I haven’t even talked with Ancelotti, he didn’t need to motivate me. I talked with Rummenigge and Retschke and I understood I would have joined Bayern. They play 50 games a year and only have 20 players in their team. They have not signed me to inflate balls.”

