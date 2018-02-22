Ucl: Barcelona-Roma |Confirmed lineups and live updates

FC Barcelona will be taking on Roma tonight in the UEFA Champions league as Di Francesco's side will be hoping to score an away goal. You can view the game live with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Barcelona and Roma will meet in European competition for the fifth time. All four previous occasions have been in the Champions League since 2002 and they have an equal record: one win apiece and two draws.

- Barcelona enjoyed a 6-1 win over Roma in their last meeting; back in November 2015. This is one of only three occasions in their European competition history that Roma have lost a game by a 5+ goal margin.

- The Spanish giants are unbeaten in nine successive Champions League games and have conceded just two goals in these games (scoring 13 themselves).

- Since the start of 2013-14, Barcelona haven’t lost a single Champions League match at Camp Nou; winning 23 and drawing two games there in this period. In these games, they’ve outscored their opponents 77-12.

- Excluding qualifiers, Roma have won just one of their last 13 Champions League away games (2-1 vs FK Qarabag in September), losing seven and drawing five.

- Roma have reached the quarter finals of the Champions League for the third time in the club’s history and for the first time since 2007/08. They have never reached the semi-finals in the Champions League era.

- Since 2013-14, Serie A and La Liga clubs have met 28 times in the Champions League – Italian clubs have won just four of these games (W4 D9 L15).

- In the four Champions League meetings between Spanish and Italian clubs so far this season, the Serie A teams are yet to score a single goal.

- Barcelona have kept the most clean sheets (6) and have conceded the fewest goals (2) in the 2017-18 Champions League so far.

- Edin Dzeko has had a hand in 55% of Roma’s 11 goals in the Champions League this season (4 goals, 2 assists).

- Since the start of last season, Lionel Messi has scored 17 goals in 17 Champions League appearances for Barcelona.

- Messi has scored 12 Champions League goals against Italian clubs (in 19 appearances) including two goals in two games versus Roma.



LIVE COMMENTARY: