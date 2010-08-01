UCL draw: Chelsea and Spurs to face group of death, good news for Liverpool and Man U
24 August at 18:50No good news from Montecarlo for Chelsea and Tottenham with the Premier League giants who are preparing to face the group of death in Europe’s elite competition.
The Blues, in fact, have picked both Atletico Madrid and Roma, whilst Tottenham will be travelling to Madrid to face Real and will also have to play against Borussia Dortmund in one of the toughest groups of the competition.
Chelsea’s group B is also completed by Qarabag, whilst Tottenham will have to face Apoel.
Better news for Liverpool and Man Utd as Mourinho and Klopp will respectively play against Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow and Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor.
Check out the complete Champions League group stages here.
Ironically, both London clubs (Chelsea and Tottenham) will face clubs from Madrid (Atletico and Real), whilst Manchester United and Liverpool will be travelling to Moscow to face CSKA and Spartak with the latters who are trained by former Antonio Conte’s assistant coach Massimo Carrera.
