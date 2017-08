No good news from Montecarlo for Chelsea and Tottenham with the Premier League giants who are preparing to face the group of death in Europe’s elite competition.The Blues, in fact, have picked bothand will also have to play against Borussia Dortmund in one of the toughest groups of the competition.​Chelsea’s group B is also completed byBetter news foras Mourinho and Klopp will respectively play against Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow and Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor.Check out the complete Champions League group stages here. Ironically, both London clubs (Chelsea and Tottenham) will face clubs from Madrid (Atletico and Real), whilstwith the latters who are trained by former Antonio Conte’s assistant coach Massimo Carrera.