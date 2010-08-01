UCL Draw Results: Chelsea drawn with Atletico and Roma, Juve to face Barcelona

The Champions League draw is currently ongoing in Montecarlo. Not only three Italian teams have finally managed to qualify for the group stage of Europe’s elite tournament, but the Premier League clubs can rely on five clubs which will take part to this edition of the tournament.



Juventus are in tier one, the ‘tier of Champions’ which includes the winners of the best European championships plus the winner of last year’s Champions League.

The Old Lady will then face clubs taken from tiers 2,3 and 4.



Roma and Napoli are in tier three and they will face clubs from tier 1,2 and 4. No two teams from the same country can be drawn together, while teams from the same country also need to be spread out across the schedule so they’re not overloaded onto one day and absent from another.



Here’s how the group stage draw is progressing.



GROUP A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow



GROUP B: Bayern Monaco, PSG, Anderlecht, Celtic



GROUP C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag



GROUP D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiacos, Sporting CP



GROUP E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor



GROUP F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord



GROUP G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, Leipzig



GROUP H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Apoel

