Here are the fixtures for the upcoming Champions League group stages, organized after the draw today in Montecarlo. Premier League teams Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham have all learned their opponents and upcoming matchdays.

Man U will open their play at Old Trafford when they host Basel, while Chelsea welcome Qarabag. Liverpool and Tottenham also start their European matches at home, respectively hosting Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund. The only Premier League team traveling on the first matchday is Man City, who will travel to Holland to face Feyenoord.