UCL Fixtures revealed: Barcelona debut against Juve
24 August at 21:10The Champions League draw is now finished and the official match schedule has been unlocked. Serie A clubs Juventus, Roma, and Napoli have all learned both their opponents and their matchday schedules. Scudetto holders Juve travel to Camp Nou to face Barcelona in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal, while Roma welcome Atletico Madrid to the capital. Napoli meanwhile travel to face Shakhtar Donetsk in their first match. It’s a La Liga versus Serie A matchday to start the group stages, with Juve and Roma with difficult early games.
