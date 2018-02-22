Ucl: Juventus-Real Madrid 0-1 |Confirmed lineups and live updates...

Real Madrid are set to take on Juventus in what should be an amazing match-up in the UEFA Champions league. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com as kick-off is set for 20H45 Italy time.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- This will be the 20th meeting between these two clubs in European competition, with all 19 previous games being in the Champions League or European Cup. Real Madrid have won nine times, Juventus eight times and there have been two draws.

- The only fixture to have been played more in European Cup/Champions League history than this one (20th meeting) is Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid (24 games).

- These two clubs last met in the 2016-17 Champions League final in Cardiff, with Real Madrid prevailing 4-1 to pick up their record 12th European Cup/Champions League title.

- Real Madrid will be looking to progress to the Champions League semi-finals for the 13th time – their 12 appearances at that stage are already a record.

- Juventus have previously made it through to the Champions League semi-finals on seven occasions, which is a record for an Italian club. Only Real Madrid (12), Barcelona (11) and Bayern Munich (10) have reached the semi-finals on more occasions in the competition.

- Juventus lost their first-ever European home meeting with Real Madrid (0-1 in Feburary 1962), but have won six and drawn one of their seven home games versus the Spanish giants since.

- Juventus are currently on a 27-game unbeaten run at home in European competition (W16 D11 L0) and have not lost on home soil in Europe since April 2013 versus Bayern Munich (0-2). In these 27 games, they have kept a clean sheet on 14 occasions.

- Real Madrid have scored in 23 successive Champions League matches, in a run stretching back to May 2016 (60 goals in total).

- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all five of his Champions League games against Juventus (seven goals) and only against Bayern Munich (9) has he scored more in the competition.

- In fact, Ronaldo has scored more Champions League goals against Juventus (7) than any other player – nobody else has more than four goals against the Italians in the competition.

- Gonzalo Higuaín has netted five Champions League goals this season for Juventus, equaling his record tally in a single CL campaign (five in 2016-17).

- Higuaín has never lost a Champions League game he’s scored in (19 games – W15 D4 L0); only Patrick Kluivert has a better record in CL history (25 games scored in – W23 D2 L0).

- Gianluigi Buffon will be looking for his 50th clean sheet in what would be his 116th appearance in the competition – only two goalkeepers have previously done this: Iker Casillas (in 148 apps) and Edwin van der Sar (in 96 games).



LIVE COMMENTARY: