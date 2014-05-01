UCL Live: Atletico Madrid-Leicester |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Atletico Madrid are ready to take on Leicester in the UEFA Champions league as Spain clashes with England. Simeone would love to appear in a third UCL final in 4 years as Atletico Madrid have an interesting record that is on the line: they have never lost to an English team in a European competition (5 wins and 5 draws). Leicester won't be an easy opponent as they have just recently eliminated Sevilla as Shakespeare seems to have lifted the club's morale.



This should be a great battle between two solid offensive talents: On one side, Atletico will be counting on Antoine Griezmann where as Leicester will be relying on Mahrez as both players have scored 4 goals each so far in this UCL campaign. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch the game LIVE with us right here.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis, Gabi, Koke, Saul, Carrasco, Griezmann, Torres. Coach: Simeone.



Leicester: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. Coach: Shakespeare.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:

