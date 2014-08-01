Ucl live: Atletico-Real Madrid 0-0 |Confirmed starting lineup and live commentary

Atletico Madrid are set to take on their rivals Real Madrid in the return leg of the semi-finals in the UEFA Champions league. Simeone's club are in a deep hole as they lost the first game against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu by a 3-0 score line. The winner of this match-up will earn a ticket to the UCL final in Cardiff to face Allegri's Juventus.



Atletico Madrid will have to do a better job containing Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese superstar scored all of Real Madrid's goals in the first leg. It won't be an easy task for Simeone's club but it is not impossible as Barcelona proved earlier this season in their historic comeback game against PSG.



The home crowd will certainly be hoping for a similar result as Atletico need to score at least 3 times tonight. You can watch the game live here with us on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Giménez, Godín Savic, Filipe; Gabi, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Griezmann, Torres.



Real Madrid: Navas, Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema.



