UCL LIVE: Barcelona-Juventus 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Today is the return leg between Barcelona and Juventus in the Uefa Champions league which will be played at the Camp Nou. Juventus have to feel very confident as they won the first leg by a 3-0 score but they will have to watch out since Barcelona have already came back from a 4-0 deficit against PSG earlier on this season. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have already progressed as Barcelona/Juventus and Monaco/Dortmund will join them in the semi-finals of the UCL.



THEIR LAST MEETINGS - Before the first leg game, the last time these two clubs had met was in the 2015 UCL final (which Barca won by a 3-1 score). Barcelona also won against Juventus in the semi-finals of the 1991 UCL edition as well as in the quarter-finals of the 1986 edition. On the other hand, Juve came out on top against Barcelona in 2003 as a Zalayeta goal allowed Juve to make it to the semi-finals of the competition.



Kick off is set for 20H45 as you can watch this exciting game here with us.



CONFIRMED STARTING LINEUPS :



Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Umtiti, Piqué, Sergi Roberto; Busquets; Rakitic, Iniesta; Suarez, Messi, Neymar.

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.



Watch the game live here thanks to OPTA :

