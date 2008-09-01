Ucl: Barcelona-Sporting 2-0 |As it happened...

Barcelona are set to take on Sporting tonight in the UCL as the Blaugrana have already progressed to the next round. Sporting know that they will need a win tonight if they want to keep their chances of progressing alive. Follow the game with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW :



- Barcelona have won their three previous Champions League encounters with Sporting, scoring nine goals in total.

- Sporting have won none of their seven games against Spanish opposition in the Champions League (D1 L6), conceding 19 goals in those seven outings.

- Meanwhile, Barcelona are unbeaten in their 10 Champions League games against Portuguese opposition (W8 D2).

- Barcelona are guaranteed of top spot in their group for the 11th consecutive season, the longest run in the history of the Champions League.

- Sporting have made it to the knockout stages of the Champions League only once in their previous seven campaigns, in 2008/09. They must beat Barcelona and Juventus fail to win against Olympiakos to guarantee passage to the latter stages of the competition. Failing that, they are assured of third place.

- Barcelona have won their last 14 Champions League group games at the Camp Nou, scoring 52 goals and conceding only seven. In fact, the last time they failed to win was against Benfica in December 2012 (0-0) when Barça were already guaranteed of topping their group.

- Barcelona’s last two Champions League games have both ended goalless, a first for the Catalans in the competition. - In fact, they have the joint-best defensive record this season, conceding only one goal.

- No Barcelona player has found the net in three of the last four Champions League games (their 1-0 win against Sporting in September was courtesy of a Sebastian Coates own goal).

- Sporting have lost six of their last seven Champions League away games, the only exception being a 3-2 win against Olympiakos on the opening matchday of this season’s competition.

- Sporting have kept only one clean sheet in their last 19 Champions League games, that came against Legia Warsaw in September 2016 (2-0).

- Sporting’s last four Champions League goals have been scored by Bas Dost (2) and Bruno César (2).

- Luis Suarez has failed to score in the last 716 minutes of play in the Champions League, his longest drought in the competition. His last goal dates back to March 2017 against Paris SG.



LIVE COMMENTARY :

