UCL : Barcelona vs PSG 6-1 | As Sergi Roberto was the hero with a last second goal





It will be a very hard mission for FC Barcelona as they will try to overturn their first leg 4-0 loss in Paris against PSG. In the history of the Champions league, no club who has lost by a 4-0 score in their first leg matchup have been able to progress in the competition, so this is why PSG have to be confident.



Barcelona have been able to progress past the last 16 phase of the competition in their past 9 seasons. PSG on the other hand have progressed to the quarter finals in each of the past 4 seasons.



Luis Enrique's club have won their last 14 home games in the Champions league as they have scored 44 goals and only conceded 6 times.



PSG's Edinson Cavani has scored 7 champions league goals in 7 champions league games this season as he is having a terrfic season for the French champions. Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez were all present in the first meeting between both clubs but failed to score a goal.



Neymar has been able to score 5 goals against PSG in his career as he will be looking to add to this total tonight. With 7 assists so far in this UCL campaign, Neymar is currently the top assist man in the competition. Kick-off is set for 20h45 Italy time as you can follow the game here.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mascherano, Piqué, Umtiti; Busquets, Iniesta, Rafinha, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Neymar.



PSG: Trapp; Meunier, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Kurzawa; Rabiot, Matuidi, Verratti; Lucas, Cavani, Draxler.



Watch the game LIVE here via Opta :

