UCL Live: Bayern Munich-Real Madrid 1-1 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Bayern Munich are set to take on Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti is set to take on his former side. After yesterday's big game between Juve and Barcelona, we will have another great match-up tonight as Bayern and Real are two of the strongest sides in the world.



Real Madrid have lost 9 of their last 11 games in Munich where as Bayern have won their last 16 games at home. Bayern Munich's last home loss goes back to April 2014 when Real Madrid beat them. Los Blancos and Juventus are the only two teams who are still unbeaten in this years UCL competition. Zidane's men have been scoring a lot as they scored at least 2 goals in all of their 8 UCL games so far this campaign.



Robert Lewandowski has scored in each of his last 3 UCL games but he might not start in tonight's game. It has been 613 minutes since Cristiano Ronaldo last scored in the Champions League as he will be hoping to break this negative streak soon. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch the game with us here.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Bayern Munich: Neuer, Lahm, Javi Martínez, Boateng, Alaba, Xabi Alonso, Vidal, Thiago, Ribery, Robben; Muller. Coach: Ancelotti.



Real Madrid: Keylor Navas; Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Cristiano. Coach: Zidane.



Watch the game with us here (Via OPTA) :

