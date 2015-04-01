UCL: Borussia Dortmund vs Benfica 4-0 | As it happened...

As the Champions league continues today, two other teams will join Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the quarter finals of the competition. Other than the highly anticipated Barcelona-PSG clash, there will also be the game between Borussia Dortmund and Benfica. In the first leg between these two clubs, it was a Kostas Mitroglou goal that gave Benfica the 1-0 win.



THE NUMBERS - In the past 30 times that this score occured in the champions league (1-0 home win), 21 times out of 30 , the first leg winning club (who did not concede an away goal) progressed in the competition. The last time these two clubs met (before their first leg clash) was in the 1963-64 season. Borussia Dortmund have always won at home against Portuguese clubs (it happened 4 times) where as Benfica have always lost their away games against German clubs (it has happened 9 times in their history). Kick-off is set for 20h45 as you can watch the game live with us here .



Here are both clubs starting formations:



Borussia Dortmund: Bürki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Bartra, Schmelzer; Weigl, Durm; Dembélé, Pulisic, Castro; Aubameyang.



Benfica: Ederson; Nélson Semedo, Luisão, Lindelöf, Eliseu; André Almeida, Samaris, Pizzi; Cervi, Salvio, Mitroglou.



