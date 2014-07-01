Ucl: Chelsea-Atletico Madrid 1-1 |As it happened...

Chelsea will be taking on Atletico Madrid tonight as this will be a great clash between two amazing coaches: Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone. Follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- The overall record in all competitions between Chelsea and Atlético Madrid is perfectly balanced with two wins each, two draws and 10 goals each.

- Atlético Madrid have won only one of their four away games in the Champions League against English opposition, it was…at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in April 2014 (3-1).

- Chelsea have scored in each of their last 25 home games in the Champions League. The last time they failed to find the net was in April 2011 against Manchester Utd (0-1).

- Atlético’s two away games in the Champions League this season have both ended goalless. The Madrid side have attempted 32 shots in those two games.

- In fact, Atlético are winless in their last four away games in the Champions League (D3 L1), their last victory dating back to February against Bayer Leverkusen (4-2). It’s their longest winless run on the road under Diego Simeone.

- Beaten finalists in 2013/14 and 2015/16, Atlético Madrid must beat Chelsea to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League. Failing that, they are certain of finishing no worse than third.

- Chelsea have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the 14th time in their 15 appearances. A win would guarantee top spot whilst anything else combined with a Roma victory against Qarabag would see the Blues finish second.

- Atlético Madrid have scored only four goals despite their Expected Goals (xG) total suggesting they should have netted 10.6 goals based on the quality of their chances, the most marked underperformance compared to xG in this season’s Champions League.

- 10 different players have scored for Chelsea, more than any other team in the Champions League this season.

- Antoine Griezmann has scored or set up all four of Atlético Madrid’s goals in the Champions League this season (2 goals and 2 assists).

- Eden Hazard has scored three goals and delivered two assists in his last four Champions League games.



LIVE COMMENTARY :

