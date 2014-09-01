Champions league live: Chelsea-Qarabag, Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Chelsea's UCL season is set to start as the current EPL champions are now back in the competition. Antonio Conte will be hoping that his club get off to a flying start as they will be playing in front of their home crowd. The blues will be taking on underdogs Qarabag in what should be a pretty one sided affair. This will be the first time in their respective history that botn of these clubs face off against one another. Tottenham was the last EPL side to face Qarabag as they beat them 4-1 on aggregate back in 2015-16.



This will be Chelsea's 15th UCL campaign as they only trail Manchester United (21) and Arsenal (19). Let's not forget that the blues were also the last EPL side to win a UCL title as they did it back in 2012. It remains to be seen if Eden Hazard is fit enough to start this one for Chelsea but the latest reports suggest that he will most likely start from the bench tonight.



You can watch all of the action here thanks to the OPTA widgets: