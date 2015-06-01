UCL LIVE: Dortmund-Monaco 0-0 |The game has been postponed....

20.30 - It is now official: The Borussia Dortmund-Monaco game has been postponed. The game will be played tomorrow instead as kick-off is currently set for 18H45 Italy time. Borussia Dortmund recently said that Bartra is doing okay.



20.00 - An explosion hit Borussia Dortmund's team bus as their game against Monaco is at risk according to Bild. Dortmund defender Bartra seems to have gotten hurt during the explosions. More details to follow...



Borussia Dortmund take on Monaco in the other UCL game of the day. This should be an exciting game between two very young and explosive teams. Dortmund have reached the quarter-finals in the Champions league for the third time in 5 years. The German side have only lost one game so far in this year's UCL as they have been playing well.



onaco will have to improve their defensive play as they have conceded 13 goals so far in the competition which is the highest total of the remaining squads in the tournament. This will be an interesting game between two very good strikers: Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang versus Monaco's Radamel Falcao. Kick-off is set for 20H25 as you can watch the game with us LIVE here:



Confirmed starting lineups:



