Champions league: Dortmund-Real Madrid 1-3, as Ronaldo again

Real Madrid are set to face Borussia Dortmund in Germany as this won't be an easy game for los Blancos. You can follow this game with us here as you can also look at the updates in our live blog by clicking on the gallery section.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- This is the ninth game between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in the Champions League since 2012/13, more than any other fixture in the competition over that period.

- Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last three Champions League games against Real Madrid (W1 D2), scoring exactly two goals in each of those three games.

- Real Madrid are winless in their six away games against Borussia Dortmund, all in the Champions League (D3 L3). In all European competitions, only against AC Milan and Inter Milan have Real travelled more times without ever winning (7 each).

- Borussia Dortmund have reached the knockout stages in their last four Champions League campaigns. This includes 2012/13 when they were beaten finalists against Bayern Munich.

- Only three of Borussia Dortmund’s last 33 Champions League games have ended in a draw (W17 L13).

- Real Madrid have failed to score only once in their last 51 Champions League group games (Paris SG 0-0 Real Madrid, October 2015).

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has netted seven goals in his last 10 Champions League games, but has only scored in one of his five matches in 2017 (3 goals v Benfica in March).



LIVE COMMENTARY THANKS TO OPTA: