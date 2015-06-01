UCL LIVE: Juventus-Barcelona 2-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Juventus are set to take on FC Barcelona tonight in the Uefa Champions league in what should be a mouth-watering game.This will also be a rematch of the 2015 UCL Final that saw Barcelona beat Juve by a 3-1 score. The Blaugrana have never beat Juventus in Turin (2 draws and 2 losses) so this should be a close game. Juventus alongside Real Madrid, are the only two teams in this year's Champions league who are still unbeaten.



Allegri's team are unbeaten in their last 17 home Champions league games (10 wins and 7 draws) as they always tend to do well at the Juve stadium. In the last round of play, Juve eliminated Porto where as Luis Enrique's players eliminated PSG in a historic duel. After losing the first game by a 4-0 score, Barcelona came back to win 6-1.



Juve have a very good defense but they will have to watch out since Barcelona are the team who have scored the most goals in this year's competition. Lionel Messi already scored 11 goals in the competition which is three off his best ever tally of 14 goals (which he accomplished in 2011-2012). Watch the game with us here as kick-off is set for 20H45:



Confirmed Lineups:



JUVENTUS: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.Coach. Allegri



BARCELONA: ter Stegen; Piqué, Mascherano, Umtiti, Mathieu; Rakitic, Iniesta, Sergi Roberto; Messi, Suarez, Neymar. Coach. Luis Enrique



