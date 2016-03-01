Ucl live: Juventus-Monaco 2-1 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

The big day has arrived as Juve are set to take on Monaco in the UEFA Champions league. Allegri's team surely have their eyes on the UCl final in Cardiff but nothing is certain and this is why Juventus will look to add to their 0-2 lead. In their last meeting, Gonzalo Higuain came up huge as he scored both Juve goals in France. If Allegri's club progress, then they will be making their 2nd UCL final in three years.



The Bianconeri haven't conceded a goal yet since the beginning of the kock-out stages of this competition as they are a difficult nut to crack and they have also gone unbeaten over their last 22 Champions league home game (13 wins and 9 draws). Monaco will have to give it their all tonight but it certainly won't be easy for them. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as the Juventus stadium will be packed up. You can watch the game with us here on CalcioMercato.com.



Confirmed starting formations:



Juventus (3-4-2-1): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Dani Alves, Khedira, Pjanic, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain. Coach. Allegri



Monaco (4-3-1-2): Subasic; Jemerson, Raggi, Glik, Sidibè; Dirar, Joao Moutinho, Bakayoko; Bernardo Silva; Falcao, Mbappè. Coach. Jardim



Watch the game LIVE here via OPTA :

