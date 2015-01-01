UCL Live: Juventus-Porto 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Juventus are set to take on FC Porto in the UEFA Champions league. The first leg which was played in Portugal saw Juventus win the game by a 2-0 score as Allegri's men are practically qualified for the quarter-finals. Even so, Juventus will have to be fully focused and as we saw last week, improbable comebacks are possible. It has only happened twice in the history of the competition that a team who lost the first leg at home came back to win the tie (Ajax did so in 1995-96 and Inter Milan also did it in 2010-11).



Juventus have a good amount of success against Porto (unlike against Benfica) so this is why they should feel pretty confident for tonight's game. Juve will be looking for their 10th qualification for the Champions league quarter-finals. History shows us that when Juve wins a first leg game, they always progress. It has happened 36 times that Juve have won the first leg in a European competition and in all 36 cases, they progressed to the next round of the competition. Kick-off is set for 20H45 Italy time as you can watch the game with us here.



Probable starting lineups:



JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukić; Higuain



PORTO (4-3-3): Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Felipe Augusto, Marcano, Layún; Olivier Torres, Danilo Pereira, André André; André Silva, Soares, Brahimi.



Watch the game LIVE here :

