UCL Live: Leicester-Sevilla 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Leicester will be taking on Sevilla tonight as the UEFA Champions league is back as they will be doing so without ex-boss Claudio Ranieri. In the first leg between these two clubs, Sevilla came away with a 2-1 win versus Leicester as Jamie Vardy scored an important away goal for the EPL club. Shakespeare's club will once again need a solid game from Vardy if they are to progress.



In it's history, Leicester has never progressed in a European competition when faced against a Spanish club. This should be a good game between a club that play's well at home in Leicester and a solid away club like Sevilla. Kick-off is set for 20H45 Italy time as you can watch the action with us here.



Confirmed starting formations:



Leicester: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs; Albrighton, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Mahrez; Okazaki, Vardy.



Sevilla: Sergio Rico; Mercado, Pareja, Rami; Sarabia, Iborra, N'Zonzi, Escudero; Vitolo, Nasri; Ben Yedder.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA :





