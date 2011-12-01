Ucl: Manchester United-Cska Moscow 2-1 |As it happened...

Mourinho's Manchester United will be facing Cska Moscow in Manchester tonight. This should be an interesting game as you can follow all of the action right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW :



- CSKA Moscow are winless in their five previous games against Manchester Utd (D2 L3), all in the Champions League group stages. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their five games against the Red Devils.

- Manchester Utd have lost only two of their last 48 Champions League group games at Old Trafford (W34 D12), against Besiktas in November 2009 and Cluj in December 2012.

- Russian clubs have lost eight of their 12 away games in the Champions League against English opposition (W2 D2).

- However, CSKA Moscow have won their two away games in the competition this season (both by a 2-1 scoreline), already the most they have achieved in a Champions League campaign.

- A point against CSKA Moscow will guarantee top spot for Manchester Utd in Group A. They haven’t reached the knockout stages of the competition since 2013/14.

- CSKA Moscow will definitely qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League if they better Basel’s result; failing that, they are already assured of third place and a Europa League spot. If Basel and CSKA both win, the top two will be decided in a three-way head to head with Manchester Utd.

- CSKA Moscow have failed to reach the knockout stages in their previous four Champions League appearances. The last time they made the Round of 16 was in 2011/12 when Real Madrid eventually knocked them out.

- CSKA’s last game against Benfica saw them keep a clean sheet for the first time in the Champions League since November 2011, putting an end to a run of 32 games where they had conceded at least one goal.

- In the last round of matches, Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the first player to feature for seven different teams in the Champions League (Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris SG, Manchester Utd).

- As manager, José Mourinho has faced CSKA Moscow seven times in the Champions League, winning six and drawing one. He is one of five managers to have won the European Cup/Champions League with two different clubs, alongside Ernst Happel, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes and Carlo Ancelotti.



LIVE COMMENTARY :



