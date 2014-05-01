UCL LIVE: Monaco-Dortmund 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Monaco will be taking on Dortmund in tonight's other Uefa Champions league game. After the Dortmund bus attack, the security will be at a high level in France for tonight's game. Monaco will be looking to defend their first leg result as they beat Dortmund by a 3-2 score in Germany. The French club have a very solid home record as they have to be feeling confident ahead of tonights game.



Dortmund will rely on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Reus as they know that they will have to score some goals tonight if they are to progress in the competition. Mr. Skomina will be the referee for tonight's game as kick-off is set for 20H45 Italy time. You can watch the game with us on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Monaco: Subasic, Touré, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy, Silva, Bakayoko, Moutinho, Lemar, Mbappé, Falcao.



Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Piszczek, Ginter, Sokratis, Durm, Weigl, Sahin, Guerreiro, Kagawa, Reus, Aubameyang.



