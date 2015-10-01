Champions league: Napoli-Feyenoord 3-0, as Callejon scores as well

SHOW GALLERY

Napoli are set to take on Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions league. This will be an important game for Sarri's club who are coming off a disappointing loss against Shakhtar Donetsk in matchday 1. You can follow all of the action here as you can also look at the updates in our live blog by clicking on the gallery section.



MATCH PREVIEW :



- This is the first competitive encounter between Napoli and Feyenoord.

- Napoli’s only victory against Dutch opposition in European competition came back in December 1969 against Ajax in the Fairs Cup (1-0). Since then, they are winless in their five encounters (D2 L3) vs Dutch teams, conceding 13 goals overall.

- Meanwhile, Feyenoord have lost two of their three away games against Italian opposition in the Champions League (W1), failing to keep a clean sheet in all three fixtures.

- Napoli have never lost two consecutive Champions League group games.

- Napoli have progressed to the knockout stages in two of their three previous appearances but have never made it further than the Last 16.

- Feyenoord have won only two of their last 16 Champions League games (D6 L8), losing their last four in a row.

- Arkadiusz Milik has scored five goals and delivered two assists in five Champions League career starts.



LIVE COVERAGE THANKS TO THE OPTA WIDGETS: