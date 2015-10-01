Ucl: Napoli-Nice 2-0 |as it happened...

After yesterday's first 5 UCL playoff first leg games, there will be another 5 games tonight. Napoli will be taking on Mario Balotelli's Nice soon as Maurizio Sarri's men will be hoping to start off the new season with a solid result. Napoli will count on an offensive trio composed of Insigne-Dries Mertens and José Callejon as they should be a handful for the French club. Pepe Reina will also likely play tonight even if he hasn't been at his best over the past week (physically speaking). Nice on the other hand will have to do without two of their star players as Mario Balotelli and the recently acquired Wesley Sneijder won't be available for tonight's clash. Kick-off is set for 20H45 Italy time as you can watch the game here with us on Calciomercato.com.



Here are both clubs confirmed starting lineups :



Napoli (4-3-3): Reina, Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.



Nice (3-4-3): Cardinale; Souquet, Dante, Marchand; Jallet, Koziello, Seri, Sarr; Less-Melou, Plea, Saint-Maximin.



Follow the game here thanks to OPTA :






