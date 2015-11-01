Ucl: Nice-Napoli 0-2 |As it happened...

Napoli are set to take on Nice (in France) as Balotelli and Sneijder are set to play tonight. Sarri's team won the first leg by a 2-0 score line at the San Paolo as they will be looking to defend this score. Sarri's team are the favored ones but they will have to watch out since nothing is granted and the French club have a decent record at home. Napoli will be able to count on Dries Mertens as he will be play alongside Insigne and Callejon. Kick-off is set at 20H45 Italy time as you can follow the game on Calciomercato.com.



Here are your confirmed starting lineups:



Nice (4-2-3-1): Cardinale; Souquet, Dante, Le Marchand, Jallet; Seri, Tameze; Walter, Sneijder, Saint-Maximin; Balotelli. Coach. Favre



Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne. Coach. Maurizio Sarri.



