Ucl: Olympiacos-Juventus 0-2 |As it happened...

Max Allegri's team have a very important game tonight as they know that they need a win in Greece to automatically progress to the next round. Follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW :



-Olympiakos have lost five of their seven Champions League encounters with Juventus (W1 D1), although their last encounter in Piraeus ended in a 1-0 win for the Greek side, back in October 2014.

- Olympiakos are winless in their last three Champions League home games (D1 L2).

- In fact, Olympiakos have lost six of their last seven Champions League games (D1), conceding at least two goals in each of those six defeats.

- Only two of Olympiakos’ last 40 Champions League games has ended in a draw (W17 L21).

- Juventus are winless away from home in this season’s Champions League (D1 L1). However, they have lost only two of their 18 games in the competition since last season (W11 D5), the final against Real Madrid and their opening game against Barcelona this season.

- Olympiakos are certain of finishing bottom of the group whilst a win for Juventus or at least equaling Sporting’s result on matchday six would guarantee a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

- Four of Juventus’ five Champions League goals this season have been scored from the 69th minute onwards.

- Meanwhile, all four of Olympiakos’ goals this season have come after the 85th minute.

- Paulo Dybala is the player who has had the most shots without finding the back of the net in the Champions League this season (25 attempts, 0 goal).

- If he plays, this will be Mario Mandzukic’s 50th Champions League game. He’d become the fourth Croat to reach that landmark after Luka Modric, Darijo Srna and Robert Kovac.

- Massimiliano Allegri has progressed the group stage in each of his seven campaigns as manager in the Champions League. He was beaten finalist in two of the last three seasons with Juventus.



LIVE COMMENTARY :



