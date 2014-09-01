Champions League live: Roma-Atletico Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Roma and Atletico are ready to kick-off their new Ucl adventure. This two clubs faced each-other in the 1998-99 Uefa cup as Atletico came away with two wins. Simeone's club are unbeaten against Italian opposition in the Champions league as they won 3 games and drew 1 time. Roma have only one 1 out of their last 13 Cl games (5 draws and 7 losses) as they had beaten Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015.



Atletico will be hoping to win a UCL title as they lost their 3 past finals (1974, 2014, 2016). During the past 4 seasons, only Real Madrid (51) have played more UCL games than Atletico Madrid (48). Dzeko will have to do better as he only scored 2 Ucl goals in his last 16 games. Griezmann on the other hand has scored 13 goals and 3 assists in Atletico Madrid's last 2 Ucl seasons. Simeone's club do not concede much as they only conceded 32 goals over 48 games (over the past 4 seasons). Roma will have to hope that Dzeko and company play a perfect game as they are going to have to be very clinical.



Watch the game Live here thanks to OPTA: