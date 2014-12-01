Ucl: Roma-Qarabag 1-0 |As it happened...

Roma will be facing Qarabag tonight in the UCL as they know very well that they have to get all three points. Follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- This is the second competitive encounter between Roma and Qarabag after the Italian side’s 2-1 win back in September.

- No Azeri club has ever beaten an Italian side in European competition (D2 L5).

- Roma have yet to concede a goal at home in this season’s Champions League.

- A win for Roma would guarantee passage to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the sixth time in their last seven participations. A draw or defeat would also be enough provided Atlético fail to beat Chelsea.

- Meanwhile, Qarabag are certain of finishing bottom of the group and will be out of European competition, whatever happens on matchday six.

- Qarabag are winless in this season’s Champions League (D2 L3), scoring only two goals in five games. In fact, the Azeri side has had the fewest shots on target in the competition this season (8 in 5 games).

- Qarabag are one of two teams yet to score in the second-half of a Champions League game this season, alongside Monaco.

- Qarabag have picked up a red card in each of their last three Champions League games. Only Bordeaux in 2000 and - Juventus in 2001 have suffered such a fate in the competition.

- Meanwhile, no team has picked up fewer cards than Roma this season in the Champions League (4 in 5 games, 3 yellows and 1 red).

- Stephan El Shaarawy has scored two goals and delivered one assist in his two Champions League starts this season.



LIVE COMMENTARY :

