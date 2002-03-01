Champions league: Spartak Moscow-Liverpool 1-1, as Coutinho tied things up

Liverpool will be playing in Russia tonight as they will be facing Spartak Moscow.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Spartak Moscow and Liverpool’s only previous Champions League encounter was in the 2002/03 first group stage. Liverpool won both games 8-1 on aggregate, including a 3-1 victory in Russia.

- Spartak Moscow have won only two of their last 17 home games in the Champions League (D5 L10). They’ve also kept only one clean sheet in their last 18 games on home soil in the competition.

- Spartak Moscow have won only five of their last 36 Champions League games (D6 L25). They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 outings in the competition.

- Spartak Moscow’s last 19 Champions League goals have all been scored from inside the box.

- Spartak Moscow have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League only once in their 11 previous appearances, it was in 1995/96 (quarter-finalists).

- Liverpool have failed to win any of their last six Champions League games (D3 L3), their longest ever run without a victory in the competition. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight CL games.

- Liverpool had 17 more shots than their opponents Sevilla, the biggest positive differential that didn’t lead to a win on matchday one of this season’s Champions League (2-2)

- Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino was the only player to miss a penalty on matchday one (out of 6 attempted).



