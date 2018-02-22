Ucl: Liverpool-Manchester City |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Liverpool will be taking on Manchester City tonight in the UEFA Champions league as this is an all English affair. Watch the game with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- This will be the 10th Champions League knockout tie between English clubs in the Champions League, six of these have involved Liverpool (including this tie).

- Liverpool and Manchester City will meet for the 179th time in all competitions, but this will be their first-ever meeting in European competition.

- Jurgen Klopp has won five matches against Pep Guardiola in all competitions; more than any other manager (excluding shootouts). With two of these victories coming as Liverpool manager (in four attempts).

- Including qualifiers, this will be Liverpool’s 11th Champions League match this season – they are unbeaten in each of their previous 10 (W6 D4 L0) and kept a clean sheet in half of these (5).

- Liverpool haven’t lost a home match in European competition since October 2014 (0-3 vs Real Madrid) and are now unbeaten in 14 European games at Anfield (W9 D5 L0).

- Manchester City will be appearing in a Champions League quarter-final tie for only the second time – the first occasion was in 2015-16 when they progressed over two legs versus Paris Saint Germain, 3-2 on aggregate.

- Liverpool are the top scoring team in the Champions League this season following the quarter-final stage (28 goals).

- The record tally of goals by an English team in a single Champions League campaign is 32 by Manchester United in 2002-03, while Liverpool’s club record is 29 goals in 2007-08.

- Of the eight remaining sides in the Champions League 2017-18, Liverpool (25y 311d) and Manchester City (26y 134d) have had the youngest average starting XI’s in the competition this season.

- The two meetings between Liverpool and Manchester City so far this season have produced 12 goals in total, with 26% of the shots attempted scored (12/47).

- Leroy Sane has scored three goals in his two appearances against Liverpool so far in 2017-18.

- Sergio Aguero has scored in all four of his Champions League away appearances so far this season for Manchester City (four goals) – no player has scored in five away appearances in a single CL season for an English club.

- Roberto Firmino has been involved in 10 goals (seven goals, three assists) in the Champions League this season – only Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in more goals (14).

- Mohamed Salah has had a hand in seven goals (six goals, one assist) in eight Champions League appearances so far this season. Before 2017-18, he’d scored three goals and assisted none in 15 appearances in the Champions League (for Roma, Chelsea and Basel combined).



LIVE COMMENTARY: