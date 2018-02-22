Ucl: Manchester City-Liverpool 1-2 |Klopp's team progress to the next round...

Manchester City will be taking on Liverpool in the UCL tonight. Klopp's team won the first leg by a 3-0 score line so Guardiola's team will have to score many goals tonight to tie things up. Follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Only two teams in Champions League history have overturned a 3+ goal deficit from the first leg in the knockout stages – Deportivo vs Milan in 2003-04 and Barcelona vs PSG last season.

- Manchester City won their home league game against Liverpool 5-0 this season – their only win in their last nine games against them in all competition (D2 L6).

- Liverpool could become the first team to beat Manchester City three times in the same season since Manchester United in 2009-10.

- Man City have only lost one of their last 13 Champions League home games (W9 D3), though it was in the last round against FC Basel (1-2).

- The Reds are unbeaten in their last five Champions League away games (W2 D3). They last went six without defeat on the road in the competition between March-December 2005, during which time they won the trophy.

- Liverpool have scored more goals than any other side in this season’s Champions League (31). Man Utd (32 in 2002-03) are the only English team to score more in a single season in the competition.

- Four of the six previous teams to have eliminated a side managed by Pep Guardiola in the Champions League have gone on to win the trophy, with the exceptions being Atletico Madrid in 2015-16 and Monaco in 2016-17.

- Liverpool’s James Milner has provided more assists than any other player in the Champions League this season (7).

- Meanwhile, only Cristiano Ronaldo (17) has been directly involved in more goals in the competition than Roberto Firmino (11 – 7 goals, 4 assists).

- Jurgen Klopp has beaten Pep Guardiola more often than any other manager (six wins).

- Pep Guardiola has only lost both legs of a Champions League knockout tie once before – with Bayern Munich against Real Madrid in the 2013-14 semi-finals.



LIVE COMMENTARY: