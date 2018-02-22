Ucl: Manchester United-Sevilla 1-2 |Shocker as Montella's team progress...

Mourinho's Manchester United will be taking on Montella's Sevilla in Manchester as this should be a great game. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Manchester United have only lost one of their last nine home Champions League games against Spanish sides (W5 D3), against Real Madrid at this stage in 2012-13.

- 70% of away sides who draw the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie 0-0 end up progressing to the next round (21/30).

- Manchester United haven’t managed to score more than one goal in any of their last 15 Champions League encounters with Spanish opposition (7 goals total).

- Sevilla have never won a Champions League game in England (D1 L3), with that one draw coming at Liverpool in this season’s group stages.

- Starting with the 2011 final, Manchester United have only won one of their last eight Champions League knockout games (D3 L4).

- After winning four of their first six away games in the competition, Sevilla have picked up just one win in their last 12 Champions League games on the road (D5 L6).

- Only Barcelona (2) have conceded fewer goals in this season’s Champions League than Manchester United (3).

- Meanwhile, Only Porto (15) have conceded more goals of any side remaining in the competition than Sevilla (12).

- In 11 of his full seasons as manager in the Champions League, Jose Mourinho has reached the quarter-finals eight times, falling only at this stage in 2005-06, 2008-09 and 2014-15.

- Mourinho has only lost seven of his previous 69 Champions League home games as manager (W48 D14), though five of those defeats have been against Spanish opposition.

- Wissam Ben Yedder has scored the most Champions League goals without providing an assist so far in the competition (6).



LIVE COMMENTARY: