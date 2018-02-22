Liverpool are set to take on FC Porto later on today in the UEFA Champions league as this should be an entertaining game. Liverpool beat Porto in Portugal by a 5-0 score line as the end result is not really in doubt anymore. Even so, Porto will surely play for their pride as they will give it their all in Liverpool. Gini Wijnaldum, Ben Woodburn Tiquinho Soares, Moussa Marega and Alex Telles are all in doubt for this one as it remains to be seen if they will be able to start for their respective clubs. On the bright side of things, Adam Lallana should be available for this one as Klopp stated that he will likely make "two or three changes" to his lineup for this game.



Probable starting lineups:



LIVERPOOL: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Can, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

PORTO: Casillas, Maximiliano Pereira, Felipe, Marcano, Dalot, Otavio, Oliveira, Herrera, Brahimi, Aboubakar, Tiquinho. Coach: Sérgio Conceição.



