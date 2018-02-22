Ucl match preview: PSG vs Real Madrid |the latest and the probable lineups

The UEFA Champions league is now back as PSG will be taking on Real Madrid later on tonight in what should be an amazing return UCL clash. Los Blancos won the opening leg in Madrid by a 3-1 score line as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace. Unai Emery will have to do without his star player Neymar as it will be Angel DI Maria who will replace him up front for PSG. Marquinhos, Verratti, Cavani, Mbappé, Kroos and Modric have all had minor physical issues leading up to this game but they should all be available for their respective coaches (at least to start on the bench).



Probable starting lineups:



PSG:(4-3-3): Areola, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Berchiche, Rabiot, Lo Celso, Verratti, Mbappe, Di Maria, Cavani. Coach: Unai Emery.



Real Madrid:(4-3-3): Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Asensio, Isco, Casemiro, Bale, Ronaldo, Benzema. Coach: Zinedine Zidane.



This will be a great game between two amazing teams.