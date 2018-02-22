Ucl: Roma-Barcelona 3-0 |here are the players ratings

Roma took on Barcelona tonight as they completed an incredible and improbable comeback at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Barcelona beat Roma 4-1 in the first leg but Eusebio Di Francesco's club beat Valverde's team tonight in the return leg by a 3-0 score line. What an incredible and memorable night it has been in Rome as you can view the Cm.com player ratings bellow.



Here are the Calciomercato.com player ratings (Roma-Barcelona 3-0 FT):



Roma: Alisson (6.5), Manolas (8.5), Fazio (7.5), Juan Jesus (7.5), Florenzi (7.5), De Rossi (8), Kolarov (7.5), Nainggolan (7), Strootman (7.5), Dzeko (8.5), Schick (7). Di Francesco (9).



Subs: El Shaarawy (6.5), Under (6)



Barcelona: Ter Stegen (6.5), Semedo (4.5), Pique (5), Umtiti (4.5), Jordi Alba (5.5), Sergi Roberto (5), Rakitic (5), Busquets (5.5), Iniesta (4.5), Messi (4.5), Suarez (4). Valverde (4).



Subs: Dembele (5.5), Paco (5.5), Gomes (5.5)



Tops: Kostas Manolas, Daniele De Rossi, Edin Dzeko



Flops: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez