Ucl: Roma-Barcelona 2-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Roma are set to take on Barcelona in the return leg of their UCL tie. In the first leg, Barcelona came away with a big 4-1 win as it will take a miracle for Roma to progress. Follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Only two teams in Champions League history have overturned a 3+ goal deficit from the first leg in the knockout stages – Deportivo vs Milan in 2003-04 and Barcelona vs PSG last season.

- Roma have never lost at home vs Barcelona (W1 D1). That one win was a 3-0 victory in February 2002, a result that will see them through here.

- However, Barcelona have won their last two against Roma, by an aggregate score of 10-2.

- Barca haven’t won any of their last six Champions League games away against Italian sides (D4 L2), since a 3-2 win against Milan in November 2011.

- Roma have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six Champions League home games, winning the last three in a row.

- The Spanish side have conceded just three goals in this season’s Champions League, fewer than any other side.

-Following the two in the first leg, Barcelona have benefitted from five own goals in the Champions League this season – the most a single club have benefitted from in a single season in the competition.

- Lionel Messi has scored just two goals in his nine Champions League away games vs Italian sides, with both of these coming against Milan (November 2011 and October 2013).

- Edin Dzeko has been either scored (5) or assisted (2) seven of Roma’s 12 Champions League goals this season (58%). However, only two of these (1 goal, 1 assist) have come in home games.

- Luis Suarez ended a run of 10 Champions League games without a goal in the first leg. He’s never previously scored in both legs of a Champions League knockout tie before.



LIVE COMMENTARY: