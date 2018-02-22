Ucl: Roma-Shakhtar 1-0, here are the tops and flops of the game as Dzeko came up big...

Roma took on Shakhtar at the Olimpico in Rome tonight as they came away with a big 1-0 win. With the win, the Roman side progressed to the next roung of the competition. It is the first time in over a decade that two Italian teams reach the quarter-finals of the UCL as Juve and Roma are still alive. In the end, Dzeko was the hero as he scored a huge goal for his side. It was a very tight game as the Bosnian international scored the decisive goal in the 52nd minute of play. Roma held on and progressed to the next phase. View our tops and flops from this game bellow:



TOPS:



Edin Dzeko (8): The Bosnian striker has been on fire of late as he was the hero for Roma tonight. He scored a big goal and was too much to handle for Shakhtar.



De Rossi (7.5): What a game by he Italian legend as he was great at helping out his defenders.



Manolas (7.5): The Greek defender has been a rock at the back as he came up with another strong performance for Roma.



FLOPS:



Ivan Ordets (5.5): The defender had a strong first half but he lost Dzeko on a few occasions in the second half. He was sent off late on for a last man challenge on the Bosnian.



Marlos (5.5): The Brazilian did not have a good game as he missed many passes/occasions...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)