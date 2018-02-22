Ucl: Roma-Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 |Dzeko strike is enough to allow Roma to progress...

- Shakhtar Donetsk have won four of their five competitive games against Roma (L1), all in the Champions League.

- More than half of the teams who lose the first leg of a Champions League knockout game away from home 2-1 end up progressing (52% - 12/23).

- However, Roma have been eliminated from all four Champions League knockout ties in which they’ve lost the first leg (home or away).

- The Ukrainian side are aiming to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign – which they did so by beating Roma 6-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

- Meanwhile, if Roma overturn the first leg deficit they’ll reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the third time. - They lost to Manchester United on both previous occasions they reached the last eight, in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

- The Italian side have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Champions League home games, winning the last two (D1).

- The Miners have lost six of their last seven Champions League away games, winning the other against Feyenoord in this year’s group stage. Their only away win in the knockout stages of the competition was at Roma in February 2011 (3-2).

- Edin Dzeko has had a hand in 50% of Roma’s 10 goals in the Champions League this season (3 goals, 2 assists).

- Marlos has had a hand in four of Shakhtar’s last six goals in the Champions League (2 goals, 2 assists).

- Fred became the 14th different Brazilian player to score a Champions League goal for Shakhtar in the first leg match against Roma – only FC Porto (21) have made more Brazilians score for them in the competition.



