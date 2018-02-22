Ucl: Sevilla-Bayern Munich 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live updates
03 April at 20:00Montella's Sevilla will be taking on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions league later on today. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.
MATCH PREVIEW:
- This will be the first meeting in European competition between Sevilla and Bayern Munich.
- Sevilla have faced German opposition on 20 previous occasions in European club competition, losing just three of these matches (W12 D5 L3).
- Bayern Munich have been eliminated by a Spanish club in each of the last four Champions League seasons: 2016-17 to Real Madrid (QF), 2015-16 to Atlético Madrid (SF), 2014-15 to Barcelona (SF) and 2013-14 to Real Madrid (SF).
- Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five games in the Champions League (W2 D3 L0) – they have never gone six games unbeaten in the Champions League/European Cup.
- This is Sevilla’s first appearance in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, in what is their fifth season in the competition. In comparison, Bayern Munich will be making their 17th appearance in a Champions League quarter-finals; the most in the history of the competition.
- There have been 12 Champions League meetings between German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga teams since the start of last season; the German clubs have only picked up one win (Bayern 1-0 Atletico Madrid in December 2016) – Spanish teams have won eight of these games, with three draws.
- Of the eight clubs left in the Champions League this season, Sevilla have the worst shot conversion rate in front of goal (10.1%), whilst allowing their opponents to convert the highest proportion of shots (12.7%).
- Thomas Müller hasn’t ended on the losing side in any of the last 19 Champions League games that he’s scored in (W17 D2 L0); the last time he lost a CL game that he scored in was December 2013.
- Robert Lewandowski has scored 22 goals in 28 Champions League appearances since the start of 2015-16, only Lionel Messi (23) and Cristiano Ronaldo (40) have scored more in the competition in this period.
- Éver Banega has created 29 goalscoring chances in the Champions League this season for Sevilla – more than any other player in the competition.
- Wissam Ben Yedder has scored 10 Champions League goals in 12 appearances – only Adriano (11 apps) has reached 10 goals in the competition in fewer games, while Simone Inzaghi also scored 10 goals in his first 12 CL games.
- Of the 43 players to have attempted at least 15 shots in the Champions League this season, Ben Yedder has the best shot conversion rate (36.4%).
- Juup Heynckes has won his last 11 Champions League games as manager, the longest ever run in the history of the competition.
LIVE COMMENTARY:
Go to comments