Ucl: Sevilla-Man United 0-0 |Confirmed lineups

Manchester United will be taking on Sevilla as ex-Inter coach Mourinho will be facing ex-Milan manager Vincenzo Montella. Follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- This will be the first competitive meeting between Sevilla and Manchester Utd.

- Manchester United did not manage to score more than one goal in each of their last 14 Champions League encounters with Spanish opposition (7 goals total).

- Sevilla have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the fourth time in five appearances but they have never progressed further than the round of 16.

- Meanwhile, Manchester Utd are in the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2013/14.

- Sevilla have never kept a clean sheet in the Champions League knockout stages (6 games) but they have also won two of their three home games (L1).

- Sevilla have won 72% of their home games in the Champions League (13 out of 18), the third highest tally after Real Madrid (76%) and Barcelona (73%) among teams to have played at least 15 home games in the competition.

- Sevilla have won only two of their six games so far this season in the Champions League, the lowest tally among the 16 teams left in the competition.

- Sevilla conceded 12 goals in this season’s six group games, the highest tally amongst the 16 clubs left in the competition.

- Manchester Utd won five of their six group games this season, their highest tally in the Champions League since 2007/08.

- However, Manchester Utd have won only one of their last six Champions League knockout games (3-0 v Olympiakos in March 2014), drawing two and losing three.

- Wissam Ben Yedder has scored 50% of Sevilla’s goals in this season’s Champions League (6 out of 12). Of all players of the progressed teams, only Cristiano Ronaldo netted a greater proportion of his side’s goals in the group stages (53%).

= José Mourinho will attempt to become the first manager to win the Champions League with three different clubs (after Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010).



LIVE COMMENTARY:



