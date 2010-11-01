Ucl: Shakhtar Donetsk-Roma 1-1 |Confirmed lineups

Roma will be taking on Shakhtar Donetsk tonight in the UEFA Champions league as you can follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Shakhtar Donetsk have won three of their four competitive games against Roma (L1), all in the Champions League.

- Their only previous encounter in the knockout stages of the Champions League dates back to the round of 16 in 2010/11. The Ukrainian side won 6-2 on aggregate.

- Shakhtar Donetsk have reached the knockout stages in four of their last seven Champions League campaigns, their best performance dating back to 2010/11 when they beat Roma in the round of 16.

- In fact, Shakhtar have won only two of their eight Champions League knockout games (D2 L4), both of those coming against…Roma in 2010/11.

- Meanwhile, Roma have made the knockout stages of the Champions League for the sixth time in their last seven participations. However, it’s been 10 years since they last reached the quarter-finals (2007/08); in fact, Roma have lost seven of their last eight Champions League knockout games (W1).

- Shakhtar have won their three home games in the Champions League so far this season, scoring at least 2 goals in each of their last five outings on home soil.

- None of Shakhtar’s last 13 Champions League games has ended in a draw (W5 L8), keeping only one clean sheet in that period.

- Roma have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 24 Champions League away games, their last shut-out dating back to March 2007 against Lyon (2-0). They have also won only one of their last 12 games on the road (D5 L6), it was against Qarabag last September (2-1).

- Roma have picked up the fewest yellow cards (4) and committed the fewest fouls (47) in this season’s Champions League.

- Shakhtar midfielder Marlos has scored or assisted the Ukrainian team’s last four Champions League goals.

- Diego Perotti has scored two goals in his last three Champions League games; he’d netted only one goal in his previous 10 games in the competition.



LIVE COMMENTARY: