UCL: When are Juve, Roma, Chelsea, Man Utd and Barcelona playing?

Europe’s major clubs all know who they will be facing in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, after the draw was held in Nyon earlier today. Some fantastic matches lie in wait for football fans across the world, such as Chelsea versus Barcelona and Real Madrid versus Paris Saint-Germain.



Here is a full breakdown of the fixture list and dates you need to put in your diary:



Juventus vs. Tottenham (13 February, 7 March)



Basel vs. Manchester City (13 February, 7 March)



Porto vs. Liverpool (14 February, 6 March)



Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain (14 February, 6 March)



Sevilla vs. Manchester United (21 February, 13 March)



Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma (21 February, 13 March)



Chelsea vs. Barcelona (20 February, 14 March)



Bayern Munich vs. Beşiktaş (20 February, 14 March)



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)