For Roma’s third consecutive match, Cengiz Under played hero as he deposited the winning goal in their 2-0 victory against Udinese.



The 20-year-old Turkish wUnder-kid proved the most dangerous player on the pitch for all 90 minutes, as Roma seem to have found their offensive spark for their Serie A stretch and Champions League runs. The goal marked his fourth in three matches.



For 69 minutes he served as Roma’s playmaking force on the right side before Diego Perotti came on for Stephan El-Shaarawy. The switch allowed Under to drift towards the center more, which led to his golazo one minute later.



Perotti put the match away in stoppage time off a beautiful play from fellow replacement Gregoire Defrel.



Roma’s confidence in sky high heading into their Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night.



See our player ratings for the Giallorossi below. Off the bench, Perotti deserves an 8.0 as his introduction changed the tenor of the match.



